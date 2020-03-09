NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 398.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,489 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,540,000 after acquiring an additional 209,827 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,252,000 after acquiring an additional 969,145 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

