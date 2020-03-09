NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $113.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

