NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Raises Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

