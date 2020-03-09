NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 2,299 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $141.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.44. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

