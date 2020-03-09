NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 23,962 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,962 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $22,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

