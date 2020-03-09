NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $2.03 Million Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Peloton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Peloton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Peloton has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.