NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $146.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

