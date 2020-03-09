NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,883,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $256.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.32. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.