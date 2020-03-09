OmiseGO Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. OmiseGO has a market cap of $130.04 million and approximately $176.18 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Fatbtc, OTCBTC and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Ethfinex, Coinsuper, Independent Reserve, GOPAX, DragonEX, BitForex, Iquant, Liqui, HitBTC, IDAX, Ovis, Huobi, CoinEx, Fatbtc, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Crex24, Braziliex, TDAX, Mercatox, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, BitBay, OTCBTC, BigONE, Hotbit, Upbit, Radar Relay, Neraex, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Tokenomy, Binance, FCoin, IDCM, COSS, TOPBTC, Tidex, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, C2CX, Livecoin, Cobinhood, BitMart, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Zebpay, CoinExchange, ABCC, BX Thailand, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, B2BX, Koinex, Bitbns, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Kucoin, Coinrail and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.