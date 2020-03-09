Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Opko Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Opko Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,426.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,312,001 shares of company stock worth $1,957,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 746,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Opko Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 910,925 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,678 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

