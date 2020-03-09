Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) versus Urban Edge Properties (NASDAQ:UE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Optibase has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Optibase and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 1 0 2 0 2.33

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Optibase.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Optibase and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $16.61 million 3.36 -$2.78 million N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 5.32 $109.52 million $1.16 14.65

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -10.37% -2.26% -0.69% Urban Edge Properties 28.25% 10.77% 3.83%

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Optibase on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

