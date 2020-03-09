Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTIC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a negative net margin of 7,445.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 77,664 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Otonomy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 219,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.