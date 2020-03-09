Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded by Bank of America

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of OVV opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,490 shares of company stock valued at $871,277. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

