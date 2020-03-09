Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Shin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $28,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 409,000 shares of company stock worth $10,076,590 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

