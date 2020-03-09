Pacific Drilling (PACD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PACD stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Pacific Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

PACD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Fearnley Fonds reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.