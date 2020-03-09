Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pagegroup to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pagegroup to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pagegroup to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Investec started coverage on Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 515.56 ($6.78).

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 379.80 ($5.00) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 451.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 457.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. Pagegroup has a 1 year low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pagegroup will post 3730.8747188 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

