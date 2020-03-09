Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

POU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.55.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$2.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$9.52.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.