Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$7.75 by Analysts at AltaCorp Capital

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective cut by AltaCorp Capital from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on POU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.55.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$9.52.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

