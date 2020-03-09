Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEN. AltaCorp Capital cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $999.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $565,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 887,790 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

