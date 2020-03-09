PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 950,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 358,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $34.13 on Monday. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

