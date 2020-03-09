PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect PDL BioPharma to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDLI stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. PDL BioPharma has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $411.07 million, a PE ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

