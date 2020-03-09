Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 3,968 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 170.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,297,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

FISV stock opened at $106.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

