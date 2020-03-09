Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 4,187 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 314.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after acquiring an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,441,000 after acquiring an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 985,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 115,927 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,479,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $117.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $85.83 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average is $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

