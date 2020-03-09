Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,463,000 after purchasing an additional 154,934 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of CHKP opened at $98.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

