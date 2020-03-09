Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $130.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average is $152.78. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

