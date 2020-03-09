Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Biogen accounts for 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,953,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura upped their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.36.

BIIB opened at $317.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

