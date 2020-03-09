Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,355 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

Several research firms have commented on WWE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

