Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 37,134 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9,306.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in NiSource by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

