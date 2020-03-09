Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 4,348 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 318.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $163.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $155.47 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

