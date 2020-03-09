Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Hershey accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Hershey by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after acquiring an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 5,106.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 139,663 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $156.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.48. Hershey Co has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

