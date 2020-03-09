Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,900 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,774,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 279,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

