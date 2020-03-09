Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,072 AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

