Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,484 Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,418,000 after acquiring an additional 903,676 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 803,078 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,840,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 377,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

