Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,501 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,501 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after buying an additional 982,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,562.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 546,064 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $117.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.