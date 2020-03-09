Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3,710.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

