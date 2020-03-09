Pearl River Capital LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 264.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $122.55. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.