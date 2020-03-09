Pearl River Capital LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 473.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.