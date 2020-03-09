Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 908.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $54,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,344,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,427,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3,092.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 126,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock opened at $179.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

