Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 234.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,204,000 after buying an additional 133,753 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $143.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average is $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

