Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 455.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,643 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 66,432 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,992 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

