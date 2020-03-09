Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $762,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $374.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.66 and a 1-year high of $413.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

