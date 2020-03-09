Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $864,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.59, for a total transaction of $283,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,216.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,247.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,172.91. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

