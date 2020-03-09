Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 0.6% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

