Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. AT&T comprises 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.03 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $265.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

