Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $703,000 Investment in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $94.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

