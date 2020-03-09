Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $939,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after buying an additional 172,954 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,328,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,698,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,268,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,609,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

