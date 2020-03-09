Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $940,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 702 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,295.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,453.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.72. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

