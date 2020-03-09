Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Stryker makes up approximately 0.6% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $185.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.36. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

