Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

TGE stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

