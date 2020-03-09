Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $55,440,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,026.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 182,887 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after buying an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 460.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

